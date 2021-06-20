 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare royal family photos on Father's Day

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare royal family photos on Father's Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are marking Father's Day with an adorable family collage.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram account has just shared a clip featuring never-before-seen photos of William holding Louis and being hugged by George and Charlotte.

The picture collage also featured Prince Charles with William and Harry as young boys in Scotland, and the Queen and Prince Philip with their grandchildren. 

In another photo, Kate was spotted walking down the aisle as a bride with her father.

