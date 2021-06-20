Meghan Markle reveals favourite hobby of her son

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie Harrison has a voracious appetite for the books she and Prince Harry have been reading to him.

Discussing the inspiration behind her first book titled "The Bench", the Duchess said: "Kids, they just pick up on everything and that was one of the pieces that I think was important for me even on the homecoming scene with the military dad."



It was Meghan's first interview since she sat for an explosive tell-all with TV legend Oprah Winfrey in March.

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis and further deteriorated their relationship with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently welcomed their child and named her after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.