 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle reveals favourite hobby of her son

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Meghan Markle reveals favourite hobby of her son

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie Harrison has a voracious appetite for the books she and Prince Harry have been reading to him.

Discussing the inspiration behind her first book titled "The Bench", the Duchess said: "Kids, they just pick up on everything and that was one of the pieces that I think was important for me even on the homecoming scene with the military dad."

It was Meghan's first interview since she sat for an explosive tell-all with TV legend Oprah Winfrey in March.

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah plunged the British monarchy  into its worst crisis and further deteriorated their relationship with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently welcomed their child and named her after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Hart weighs in on the stereotypical Black father

Kevin Hart weighs in on the stereotypical Black father
Demi Lovato weighs in on what led to 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato weighs in on what led to 2018 overdose
Details of Prince Harry's conversation with royal family leaked

Details of Prince Harry's conversation with royal family leaked
Falak Shabbir says Sarah Khan is pregnant with their first child

Falak Shabbir says Sarah Khan is pregnant with their first child

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses move into politics

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses move into politics
Gigi Hadid touches on raising a mixed race child: 'Khai as our bridge'

Gigi Hadid touches on raising a mixed race child: 'Khai as our bridge'
Jonas Brothers release Tokyo Olympics song ‘Remember This’

Jonas Brothers release Tokyo Olympics song ‘Remember This’
BTS unveil behind-the-scenes look into fast food collaboration

BTS unveil behind-the-scenes look into fast food collaboration
Dwyane Johnson’s kids splash him in oatmeal for Father’s Day

Dwyane Johnson’s kids splash him in oatmeal for Father’s Day
Kit Harrington's wife worried after cousin goes missing

Kit Harrington's wife worried after cousin goes missing

Latest

view all