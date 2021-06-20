 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry bashed for ‘leaking’ royal secrets to reporters: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Prince Harry bashed for ‘leaking’ royal secrets to reporters: report

Experts recently bashed Prince Harry for allegedly leaking more private information about the royal family to tabloids.

The claim has been brought forward by royal editor Charlie Rae and during his chat with talkRADIO he admitted, "This has been leaked by a friend or a source from the Sussexes camp.”

Mr. Rae went on to say, “We have a situation where Harry and Meghan decided they don't want to be members of the royal family anymore.”

“They want to live in America and be self-sufficient, which is fine. They can hardly expect Archie to be a Prince. Prince Charles has always said he wants a slimmed-down monarchy.”

“He wants a small nucleus of people to be the working royals. This would have included Harry and Meghan had they decided to stay.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' takes top spot from 'A Quiet Place 2'

'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' takes top spot from 'A Quiet Place 2'
Henry Golding touches on the life changing experiences of fatherhood

Henry Golding touches on the life changing experiences of fatherhood
Meghan Markle reveals favourite hobby of her son

Meghan Markle reveals favourite hobby of her son

Kevin Hart weighs in on the stereotypical Black father

Kevin Hart weighs in on the stereotypical Black father
Demi Lovato addresses new take on ‘total transparency’

Demi Lovato addresses new take on ‘total transparency’
Demi Lovato addresses desire to ‘make the world better’

Demi Lovato addresses desire to ‘make the world better’
Demi Lovato weighs in on what led to 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato weighs in on what led to 2018 overdose
Details of Prince Harry's conversation with royal family leaked

Details of Prince Harry's conversation with royal family leaked
Falak Shabbir says Sarah Khan is pregnant with their first child

Falak Shabbir says Sarah Khan is pregnant with their first child

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses move into politics

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses move into politics
Gigi Hadid touches on raising a mixed race child: 'Khai as our bridge'

Gigi Hadid touches on raising a mixed race child: 'Khai as our bridge'
Jonas Brothers release Tokyo Olympics song ‘Remember This’

Jonas Brothers release Tokyo Olympics song ‘Remember This’

Latest

view all