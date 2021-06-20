Prince Harry bashed for ‘leaking’ royal secrets to reporters: report

Experts recently bashed Prince Harry for allegedly leaking more private information about the royal family to tabloids.

The claim has been brought forward by royal editor Charlie Rae and during his chat with talkRADIO he admitted, "This has been leaked by a friend or a source from the Sussexes camp.”

Mr. Rae went on to say, “We have a situation where Harry and Meghan decided they don't want to be members of the royal family anymore.”

“They want to live in America and be self-sufficient, which is fine. They can hardly expect Archie to be a Prince. Prince Charles has always said he wants a slimmed-down monarchy.”

“He wants a small nucleus of people to be the working royals. This would have included Harry and Meghan had they decided to stay.”