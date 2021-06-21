Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in orange skirt as she shares her new photos

Jennifer Lopez shared her new photos to show off weekend fashion, looking stunning in stunning outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck.



The 51-year-old singer/actress left her locks loose upon her shoulders to give a perfect look to her charming personality.

The Hustlers star left fans awe-struck as he rocked orange skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired it with metallic gold boots and a white blouse, giving fans major style envy.



Jennifer Lopez's latest styling session comes weeks after her renewed relationship with Ben Affleck. The couple are reportedly discussing summer plans as they want to spend more time together.