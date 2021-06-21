 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Jessica Biel celebrates Justin Timberlake on Father’s Day with a heartfelt note

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Jessica Biel celebrates Justin Timberlake on Father’s Day with a heartfelt note

Hollywood star Jessica Biel is paying tribute to her husband and actor Justin Timberlake on Father’s Day.

Turning to her Instagram, the 39-year-old penned an extensive and heartfelt note for the Palmer star and sang his praises for being a wonderful father.

"Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life," she wrote.

"You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside,” she continued.

“You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you've worked all night are are trying to sleep. We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don't see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly,” she went on to say.

“And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you. Happy Father's Day. Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways,” she added.

Timberlake and Biel started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012. The two are parents to sons, Silas, six and Phineas who is 11 months old.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle honoured Princess Diana in her new book, ‘The Bench’

Meghan Markle honoured Princess Diana in her new book, ‘The Bench’
Prince Harry was ‘very cross’, decided to do Oprah tell-all after titles were removed

Prince Harry was ‘very cross’, decided to do Oprah tell-all after titles were removed
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in orange skirt as she shares her new photos

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in orange skirt as she shares her new photos
Scott Disick's sweetheart Amelia Hamlin turns heat up in skimpy outfit

Scott Disick's sweetheart Amelia Hamlin turns heat up in skimpy outfit
Victoria Beckham delights David with amazing Father's Day tribute: 'The most loved daddy'

Victoria Beckham delights David with amazing Father's Day tribute: 'The most loved daddy'
Kylie Jenner strengthens romantic relationship with Travis Scott, pays gushing Father's Day tribute

Kylie Jenner strengthens romantic relationship with Travis Scott, pays gushing Father's Day tribute
Kim Kardashian pays special tribute to ex Kanye West with heartwarming Father's Day snap

Kim Kardashian pays special tribute to ex Kanye West with heartwarming Father's Day snap
'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' takes top spot from 'A Quiet Place 2'

'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' takes top spot from 'A Quiet Place 2'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working to shed ‘Ginge, Whinge’ reputation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working to shed ‘Ginge, Whinge’ reputation
Prince Charles bashed for ‘isolating’ Archie: ‘He’ll never be a prince!’

Prince Charles bashed for ‘isolating’ Archie: ‘He’ll never be a prince!’
Prince Harry bashed for ‘leaking’ royal secrets to reporters: report

Prince Harry bashed for ‘leaking’ royal secrets to reporters: report
Henry Golding touches on the life changing experiences of fatherhood

Henry Golding touches on the life changing experiences of fatherhood

Latest

view all