Jessica Biel celebrates Justin Timberlake on Father’s Day with a heartfelt note

Hollywood star Jessica Biel is paying tribute to her husband and actor Justin Timberlake on Father’s Day.

Turning to her Instagram, the 39-year-old penned an extensive and heartfelt note for the Palmer star and sang his praises for being a wonderful father.

"Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life," she wrote.

"You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside,” she continued.

“You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you've worked all night are are trying to sleep. We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don't see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly,” she went on to say.



“And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you. Happy Father's Day. Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways,” she added.

Timberlake and Biel started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012. The two are parents to sons, Silas, six and Phineas who is 11 months old.