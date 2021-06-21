 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Meghan Markle says Archie loves ‘The Bench’ and has a ‘voracious appetite’ for books

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Meghan Markle is opening up about her debut children’s novel The Bench in a new interview.

Speaking to NPR’s Weekend Edition, the Duchess of Sussex revealed how her new book is highly adored by her son Archie who is growing up to become an avid reader.

"Archie loves the book. He has a voracious appetite for books and constantly when we read him a book he goes 'Again, again’,” she shared.

"Now the fact that he loves The Bench and we can say, 'Mommy wrote this for you,' feels amazing," she went on to say.

She also spoke about how she wanted to make sure every detail of the book was spot on so her son was able to spot the relatable parts.

"Kids, they just pick up on everything and that was one of the pieces that I think was important for me. I knew our son would notice all those elements. And he loves it,” she said. 

