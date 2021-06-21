 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Web Desk

Anthony Mackie ruffles the feathers of Marvel fanbase with his latest remarks

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Anthony Mackie was asked how he feels about fans that were hoping for Sam and Bucky to get together

American actor Anthony Mackie has landed in a bit of trouble after a controversial statement issued by him about homosexuality.

The Avengers: Endgame actor was asked by Variety how he feels about fans that were pining hopes on the main characters of Sam and Bucky to get romantically involved.

“For me, in this day and age, so many things are twisted and convoluted. There’s so many things that people latch onto with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational,” said the 42-year-old.

“The idea of two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of homosexuality,” he went on to say.

“It used to be guys could be friends, we could hang out,” he said, adding that men “can’t do that anymore because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality is being exploited by people trying to rationalize themselves.”

Now, his response has ruffled the feathers of quite a few people.

One user wrote: “Anthony Mackie waited until pride month to talk about how annoying it is for gay people with virtually no representation in the MCU to head [canon] their faves as gay.”

“Please stop asking about gay shipping in 2021 i would prefer to be blithely unaware that anthony mackie is so uncomfortable with queer readings of his character that he thinks he can’t hang out at a bar with his dude friends,” said another angry fan.

