As Prince William rings his final year before hitting the big 40, let’s take a trip down memory lane

Prince William is getting love from all over the world as he marks his 39th birthday today.

As the Duke of Cambridge rings in his final year before hitting the big 40, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at his and wife Kate Middleton’s visit to Pakistan in 2019.

Take a look:

As Prince William rings his final year before hitting the big 40, let’s take a trip down memory lane

As Prince William rings his final year before hitting the big 40, let’s take a trip down memory lane

As Prince William rings his final year before hitting the big 40, let’s take a trip down memory lane

As Prince William rings his final year before hitting the big 40, let’s take a trip down memory lane

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Prince William and Kate Middleton with President Arif Alvi and first lady Samina Alvi

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at an event in Islamabad in an auto-rickshaw

Prince William delivers a speech at an event in Islamabad

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the northern area of Pakistan

Prince William and Kate Middleton engage with the local public and enjoy festivities while donning traditional clothes

Prince William and Kate Middleton are received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Pubjab Chaudhry Sarwar

Prince William and Kate Middleton during a visit to a school in Lahore

Prince William and Kate Middleton during their visit to Badshahi Mosque in Lahore

Prince William and Kate Middleton wrap up their royal tour and head back to the UK