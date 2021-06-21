What Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick think about each others' partners

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have finally opened up about each their feelings over each other’s relationship.

Speaking in the second part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, the former flames spoke about each others’ partners Travis Barker and Amelia Hamlin.

"It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys," host Andy Cohen asked, to which Scott joked: "Me? No, I just want to kill them".

When asked about how the Flip It Like Disick feels about his ex’s man he said: "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

"Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing," Kourtney added regarding Scott's girlfriend Amelia.