 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

After Charles' explosive plans, will baby Lilibet ever become a Princess?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn daughter Lilibet's life is going to be quite different from her cousins 

Prince Charles revealed he plans to slim down the monarchy with a limited number of titles given to members of the royal family.

Amid the feud, many started wondering if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn daughter Lilibet Diana ever become a Princess. 

The Sussex girl's life is going to be quite different from her royal relatives, because she was born in Santa Barbara, California, where her parents now live after stepping down as working royals.

According to royal expert and Town&Country magazine's Victoria Murphy, "As the daughter of a Duke, [Lili] could use Lady before her name just as Archie would have been entitled to use the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton. However, Harry and Meghan have chosen not to use these styles for either of their children when they announced their names to the world.

"When they did this for Archie, it was widely interpreted that they wanted him to have a normal life and were shunning the formalities a title can bring," she added. 

Meanwhile, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter revealed if Lilibet would get a title when Charles becomes King.

"Depending on when that is, it will likely be a discussion held between Charles, William and the Sussexes as to whether or not they'd like Lili to be known as a princess," Arbiter said. "If they agree to it she would become HRH Princess Lilibet of Sussex—similar to HRH Princess Beatrice of York and HRH Princess Charlotte of Cambridge."

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian happy to have Tristan Thompson celebrate Father's Day

Khloe Kardashian happy to have Tristan Thompson celebrate Father's Day
What Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick think about each others' partners

What Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick think about each others' partners
Brad Paisley blames Hollywood elite for surge in anti-vaxxers in US

Brad Paisley blames Hollywood elite for surge in anti-vaxxers in US
Meghan Markle to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations next year?

Meghan Markle to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations next year?
Inside Prince William’s royal tour of Pakistan: See photos

Inside Prince William’s royal tour of Pakistan: See photos
Ellen Pompeo weighs in on 'Grey's Anatomy's long run: 'It’s definitely not easy'

Ellen Pompeo weighs in on 'Grey's Anatomy's long run: 'It’s definitely not easy'
Kendall Jenner opens up about why she kept relationship with Devin Booker private

Kendall Jenner opens up about why she kept relationship with Devin Booker private
When Prince William locked horns with Charles amid EU law over Kate

When Prince William locked horns with Charles amid EU law over Kate
Selena Gomez says past boyfriends made her feel ‘less’ and ‘not equal’

Selena Gomez says past boyfriends made her feel ‘less’ and ‘not equal’
Prince William celebrates 39th birthday today

Prince William celebrates 39th birthday today
Princess Diana would have been heartbroken over son's jarring rift with William

Princess Diana would have been heartbroken over son's jarring rift with William

Sophie Turner says it’s her ‘greatest joy to watch’ Joe Jonas be the ‘best’ dad

Sophie Turner says it’s her ‘greatest joy to watch’ Joe Jonas be the ‘best’ dad

Latest

view all