After Charles' explosive plans, will baby Lilibet ever become a Princess?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn daughter Lilibet's life is going to be quite different from her cousins

Prince Charles revealed he plans to slim down the monarchy with a limited number of titles given to members of the royal family.



Amid the feud, many started wondering if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn daughter Lilibet Diana ever become a Princess.

The Sussex girl's life is going to be quite different from her royal relatives, because she was born in Santa Barbara, California, where her parents now live after stepping down as working royals.

According to royal expert and Town&Country magazine's Victoria Murphy, "As the daughter of a Duke, [Lili] could use Lady before her name just as Archie would have been entitled to use the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton. However, Harry and Meghan have chosen not to use these styles for either of their children when they announced their names to the world.

"When they did this for Archie, it was widely interpreted that they wanted him to have a normal life and were shunning the formalities a title can bring," she added.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter revealed if Lilibet would get a title when Charles becomes King.



"Depending on when that is, it will likely be a discussion held between Charles, William and the Sussexes as to whether or not they'd like Lili to be known as a princess," Arbiter said. "If they agree to it she would become HRH Princess Lilibet of Sussex—similar to HRH Princess Beatrice of York and HRH Princess Charlotte of Cambridge."