 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching post

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Jennifer Lopez rang in the Father’s Day celebrations with a special post for her dad.

Taking to Instagram, the Let’s Get Loud hit-maker shared a touching note to her father as well as to fathers around the world. 

The Hustlers star shared some adorable photos with her daddy which included one of her as a little girl. 

"Daddy, there are not enough words to describe what you mean to me…I love you for always…in all ways! #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing daddies out there showing up everyday for their babies!! You are necessary and appreciated and loved more than you probably will ever know. Today we celebrate you!!" she wrote.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick shares why he dates young girls

Scott Disick shares why he dates young girls

Kevin Hart touches on past regrets with infidelity

Kevin Hart touches on past regrets with infidelity
Khloe Kardashian gives much needed update on Rob Kardashian's life

Khloe Kardashian gives much needed update on Rob Kardashian's life
Kevin Hart shares how cheating scandal conversation with teen daughter went

Kevin Hart shares how cheating scandal conversation with teen daughter went
Lorde unveils brand new ‘Solstice’ audio track

Lorde unveils brand new ‘Solstice’ audio track
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner speak about Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner speak about Jordyn Woods cheating scandal
Kevin Hart addresses daughter Heaven’s 'utter disappointment'

Kevin Hart addresses daughter Heaven’s 'utter disappointment'
Khloe Kardashian happy to have Tristan Thompson celebrate Father's Day

Khloe Kardashian happy to have Tristan Thompson celebrate Father's Day
After Charles' explosive plans, will baby Lilibet ever become a Princess?

After Charles' explosive plans, will baby Lilibet ever become a Princess?

What Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick think about each others' partners

What Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick think about each others' partners
Brad Paisley blames Hollywood elite for surge in anti-vaxxers in US

Brad Paisley blames Hollywood elite for surge in anti-vaxxers in US
Meghan Markle to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations next year?

Meghan Markle to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations next year?

Latest

view all