DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion exchange heated words

American rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby locked horns with each other on social media. Later, DaBaby unfollowed Megan.

Promoting his newly released Tory Lanez-collab, “Skat,” DaBaby retweeted a fan’s tweet while referring to a past incident where Megan was shot in her feet.

Answering him in the same coin, Megan The Stallion highlighted DaBaby's hypocrisy. The Twitter spat took longer when her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine also entered the foray.

Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan in her foot in October 2020 after a squabble. In a lawsuit, Lanez was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle in October 2020.

DaBaby said that the retweet was not intended as he only wanted to promote his recent single “Ball If I Want To”.

Responding to Megan Thee Stallion's hypocrisy remarks, DaBaby said he was not playing both sides. “You ain’t tweeting nothing I ain’t tell dat n-gga directly. I told him da same sh-t,” he said. “Whoever cleared it cleared it, so what. S-t still ain’t enough of my bidness for MFs to be feelin some type of way bout my pretty chocolate ass. Gettin into dat don’t feed my ppl.”

DaBaby also exchanged heated words with rapper Meg's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby collaborated on several hits since 2019, including “Cry Baby,” “Nasty,” and “I Did It.”