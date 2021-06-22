 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Jennifer Lopezs ex Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus

Jennifer Lopez's former fiance Alex Rodriguez was seen enjoying night out with Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez broke up in April this year before she rekindled her romance with Affleck. The former baseball player has now been spotted partying with Lindsay Shookus on her birthday.

The 45-year-old was having a good time with Lindsay Shookus during her birthday party on Saturday, according to a clip from Page Six.

Jennifer Lopezs ex Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus

In the footage that went viral on social media, Rodriguez and Lindsay can be seen seating next to each other and enjoying get-together at backyard in the Hamptons.

'The Jenny From The Block' singer has reunited with her old beau Ben - almost two decades after initially breaking up - and it looks like ARod is also moving on.

Meanwhile, ARod's representative told the same media outlet: “There is absolutely [nothing] there. They’ve been friends for 15 years."

More From Entertainment:

'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of North American box office

'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' hits top of North American box office
Father-son movie excels on Father's Day in China

Father-son movie excels on Father's Day in China
Prince Harry axed from Prince William's birthday photo

Prince Harry axed from Prince William's birthday photo
Justin Bieber and Hailey call on French president Emmanuel Macron during their trip to Paris

Justin Bieber and Hailey call on French president Emmanuel Macron during their trip to Paris
Gul Panra releases new Pashto song Singaar

Gul Panra releases new Pashto song Singaar

Friends famed James Michael Tyler battling stage four prostate cancer

Friends famed James Michael Tyler battling stage four prostate cancer
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion exchange heated words

DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion exchange heated words

Prince Harry given ‘strict’ rules for Diana statue visit: report

Prince Harry given ‘strict’ rules for Diana statue visit: report
Meghan Markle shares inspiration behind ‘The Bench’ in rare interview

Meghan Markle shares inspiration behind ‘The Bench’ in rare interview
Khloé Kardashian comes clean on KUWTK reunion: 'Everybody just gets upset'

Khloé Kardashian comes clean on KUWTK reunion: 'Everybody just gets upset'
Katy Perry praises ‘the giver of my greatest gift’ Orlando Bloom on Father’s Day

Katy Perry praises ‘the giver of my greatest gift’ Orlando Bloom on Father’s Day
Khloe Kardashian comes clean about cosmetic procedures

Khloe Kardashian comes clean about cosmetic procedures

Latest

view all