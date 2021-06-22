Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus

Jennifer Lopez's former fiance Alex Rodriguez was seen enjoying night out with Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez broke up in April this year before she rekindled her romance with Affleck. The former baseball player has now been spotted partying with Lindsay Shookus on her birthday.

The 45-year-old was having a good time with Lindsay Shookus during her birthday party on Saturday, according to a clip from Page Six.

In the footage that went viral on social media, Rodriguez and Lindsay can be seen seating next to each other and enjoying get-together at backyard in the Hamptons.



'The Jenny From The Block' singer has reunited with her old beau Ben - almost two decades after initially breaking up - and it looks like ARod is also moving on.



Meanwhile, ARod's representative told the same media outlet: “There is absolutely [nothing] there. They’ve been friends for 15 years."