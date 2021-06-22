David Harbour raves about ‘remarkable, extraordinary’ wife Lily Allen

David Harbour has also gladly accepted his role as a step-father to two of Lilly Allen’s daughters

Hollywood star David Harbour is gushing over his wife, British singer Lily Allen.

During a chat with Page Six at the red carpet for his upcoming film No Sudden Move at the Tribeca Film Festival, the Stranger Things star appeared love-struck by Allen.

“I’m in awe of her. I think she’s a remarkable, extraordinary woman and beautiful, talented, lovely, caring, but you know for some strange reason she also seems to think a lot about me so it seems to work,” said Harbour.

The 46-year-old actor has also gladly accepted his role as a step-father to two of Allen’s daughters, Ethel, nine and Marnie, eight.

Gushing over the little girls, Harbour said they are “amazing” and “it’s nice to be a part of their lives.”