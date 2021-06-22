 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

David Harbour raves about ‘remarkable, extraordinary’ wife Lily Allen

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

David Harbour has also gladly accepted his role as a step-father to two of Lilly Allen’s daughters
Hollywood star David Harbour is gushing over his wife, British singer Lily Allen.

During a chat with Page Six at the red carpet for his upcoming film No Sudden Move at the Tribeca Film Festival, the Stranger Things star appeared love-struck by Allen.

“I’m in awe of her. I think she’s a remarkable, extraordinary woman and beautiful, talented, lovely, caring, but you know for some strange reason she also seems to think a lot about me so it seems to work,” said Harbour.

The 46-year-old actor has also gladly accepted his role as a step-father to two of Allen’s daughters, Ethel, nine and Marnie, eight.

Gushing over the little girls, Harbour said they are “amazing” and “it’s nice to be a part of their lives.”

