Alex Rodriguez dines out with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis after Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez is having a lunch date with his former wife Cynthia Scurtis amid ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's new romance.

The 45-year-old star dined out with ex-wife along with their daughters Natasha and Ella and Scurtis’ new husband, Angel Nicolas.

The former Yankee was spotted eating lunch with Scurtis at Bar Pitti, Manhattan.

Rodriguez is currently on a trip with the group in the Hamptons, at a rented mansion in Bridgehampton.