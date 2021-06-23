Cardi B to reprise her role for Fast and Furious finale

Cardi B, who portrays Leysa in the high-octane thriller, will be reprising her Fast and Furious role for the upcoming franchise finale, her co-star Vin Diesel has confirmed.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker, who made her movie debut in Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers, will be back for another round in the final film, Vin revealed in a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking on her role, the actor said: "We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

F9 director Justin Lin also praised the rapper for the way she integrated herself into the cast, especially as many of the actors have performed together since the first film was released all the way back in 2001.

'Fast and Furious' will begin hitting cinemas from 24 June. The film was delayed almost an entire year from its planned May 2020 release to April 2021, before being pushed back again to May and then June 2021 in the US – so it’s fair to say that it’s been a long wait.

Gushing over her performance, Justin said: "I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it's amazing she showed up and within a minute she's part of the family, right?"

Cardi B recently shared her thoughts on her role saying: "I'm like, 'It's freakin' Fast & Furious! Get me there, put me on a plane!' I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful, strong woman."