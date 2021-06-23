Kate Middleton to become peacemaker again as Harry, William gear up for reunion

Kate Middleton is stepping into her role as the peacemaker of the family once again as Prince Harry and Prince William are all set for another reunion.



Speaking to The Mirror, a royal source said that the two warring brothers will walk together, along with the Duchess of Cambridge who will be there to support her husband on Princess Diana’s statue unveiling for her 60th birth anniversary.

“The Duchess has seen this project evolve from its conception and now to the finished article and undoubtedly wants to be there to support her husband,” said the insider.

“No doubt there will be tensions between the Cambridges and Harry, but they all recognise that despite the obvious and deep rooted issues between them, they want the day to be solely about the Princess of Wales’s enduring legacy,” they went on to say.

This will be the second time Kate and William will come face to face with the Duke of Sussex since he and wife Meghan Markle departed from the British royal family last year.