Wednesday Jun 23 2021
'Desperate and tacky': Meghan and Harry blasted over Lilibet's domain fiasco

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Meghan and Harry blasted for reportedly registering for Lilibet's domains without Queen's permission

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have irked royal experts after registering domain names for Lilibet Diana even before her birth. 

Since then, they have been blasted for reportedly registering for the domains without Queen Elizabeth's permission. 

Royal expert Dan Wootton called the Sussexes' move a "desperate and tacky new low that's enough to make any royalist's skin crawl." He also said it laid bare the "grim reality of Prince Harry's new Hollywood lifestyle."

"When most new parents would be concentrating every fibre of their being on making sure their newborn had a safe and happy arrival into the world, Harry and Meghan were buying up Lili and Diana domain names for their new daughter. 

"No, this isn't a joke, they've actually admitted as much today, including one before the baby was even born," Wootton wrote in MailOnline.

According to The Telegraph, two domains purchased by Harry and Meghan were LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com.

