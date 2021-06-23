 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Alex Rodriguez not interested in dating anyone after Jennifer Lopez split

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

According to an insider, Alex Rodriguez is not interested in seeing anyone following Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez was spotted having dinner with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus a few days ago. 

The athlete sparked dating rumours with the Saturday Night Live producer, however, according to a source he is not interested in seeing anyone. 

"He was at her house for an hour," the source said of Rodriguez being spotted at Shookus' birthday celebration. "He is friends with a lot of women."

As for his love life, the source added, "He isn’t going to be dating for a while."

The former MLB player has been focusing on his two daughters, 16-year-old Natasha and 13-year-old Ella, and spending time with them. 

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez rekindled romance with Ben Affleck after 17 years of calling off their engagement.

