Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly pushed Queen Elizabeth II to her limits.



According to the latest claims made by royal commentator Jane Moore, the monarch may soon get rid of her ‘never complain, never explain’ policy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recurring attacks.

In a piece penned for The Sun, Moore wrote that Her Majesty is “no longer biting her tongue.”

“The queen is right to correct Prince Harry when he crosses the line. Now, in a significant move away from the old ‘never complain, never explain’ mantra, it is claimed that our monarch will no longer remain silent in the face of ‘mistruths’ about her family. From now on, it will reportedly be ‘complain, explain’ where deemed necessary,” she wrote.

The same claims were mirrored by Daily Mail’s Kate Mansey who told the publication: “It’s particularly significant that tempers are at such a level in the palace that impeccable sources — insiders — are telling me that enough’s enough. I think this is very much a shot across the bows for the Sussexes’ spin machine. Will they jump on every little thing? No. But when it relates to the heart of what the queen has said in a conversation, they will absolutely step in.”

Diary editor of the Daily Mail, Charlotte Griffiths also gave her take and said: “When the queen lays down the law you’ve got to be a bit rattled. He does know how all of this works, Meghan maybe didn’t and he should have explained if not. He has been here for many years and if he’s suddenly forgotten, this is how the game works and he knows that better than anyone.”