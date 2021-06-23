 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly pushed Queen Elizabeth II to her limits.

According to the latest claims made by royal commentator Jane Moore, the monarch may soon get rid of her ‘never complain, never explain’ policy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recurring attacks.

In a piece penned for The Sun, Moore wrote that Her Majesty is “no longer biting her tongue.”

“The queen is right to correct Prince Harry when he crosses the line. Now, in a significant move away from the old ‘never complain, never explain’ mantra, it is claimed that our monarch will no longer remain silent in the face of ‘mistruths’ about her family. From now on, it will reportedly be ‘complain, explain’ where deemed necessary,” she wrote.

The same claims were mirrored by Daily Mail’s Kate Mansey who told the publication: “It’s particularly significant that tempers are at such a level in the palace that impeccable sources — insiders — are telling me that enough’s enough. I think this is very much a shot across the bows for the Sussexes’ spin machine. Will they jump on every little thing? No. But when it relates to the heart of what the queen has said in a conversation, they will absolutely step in.”

Diary editor of the Daily Mail, Charlotte Griffiths also gave her take and said: “When the queen lays down the law you’ve got to be a bit rattled. He does know how all of this works, Meghan maybe didn’t and he should have explained if not. He has been here for many years and if he’s suddenly forgotten, this is how the game works and he knows that better than anyone.”

More From Entertainment:

Disney rejected Michael Jackson’s request of contributing to ‘Notre Dame’ OST

Disney rejected Michael Jackson’s request of contributing to ‘Notre Dame’ OST
Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Prince Harry, William gearing up for showdown ahead of first meeting in months

Prince Harry, William gearing up for showdown ahead of first meeting in months
Dua Lipa waxes poetic about Anwar Hadid in heartfelt birthday tribute

Dua Lipa waxes poetic about Anwar Hadid in heartfelt birthday tribute

Queen says she will use 'final trump card' to send major warning to Harry, Meghan

Queen says she will use 'final trump card' to send major warning to Harry, Meghan
Alex Rodriguez not interested in dating anyone after Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez not interested in dating anyone after Jennifer Lopez split
William and Harry are breaking the promise they made to late mum Princess Diana

William and Harry are breaking the promise they made to late mum Princess Diana
Trump ridiculed over reports of probe against comedy shows mocking him

Trump ridiculed over reports of probe against comedy shows mocking him
'Desperate and tacky': Meghan and Harry blasted over Lilibet's domain fiasco

'Desperate and tacky': Meghan and Harry blasted over Lilibet's domain fiasco
Jamie Spears controlled even the cabinet colours of Britney Spears

Jamie Spears controlled even the cabinet colours of Britney Spears

Prince Philip was anxious about Meghan, Harry feud with royals before death

Prince Philip was anxious about Meghan, Harry feud with royals before death

Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships

Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships

Latest

view all