 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin slam family court system, claiming its ‘sexist’ against men

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Johnny Depp wrote the introduction to Greg Ellis book while Alec Baldwin penned the preface
Johnny Depp wrote the introduction to Greg Ellis' book while Alec Baldwin penned the preface

Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Alec Baldwin are opening up about their past failed marriages.

In a book written by actor Greg Ellis, called Respondents: The Family Law Cartel, the Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote the introduction while Baldwin penned the preface.

The book, which focuses on Ellis’ own divorce battle, aims to highlight how the family court system discriminates against men and fathers.

Sixty-three-year-old Baldwin was also stuck in a tedious custody war with first wife Kim Basinger over their daughter Ireland in 2002. Meanwhile, Depp also had a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard for four years after their divorce over claims of domestic abuse.

“It’s also both a diagnosis and a prescription, mediating the depth of crisis and escape. Greg Ellis straightens the record and breaks the myth of the divorce court. This is Greg’s story. It’s your story. And it’s our story. If you’re trapped in a dungeon, a family court system, the defendant must be your constant companion,” wrote Depp.

Baldwin also shared his struggles in the preface, saying he felt “defeated” after his marriage.

“For the next few years, I suffered and humiliated the California family law system, an entity that came to equate with a criminal organisation defined by their casual willingness to pain me to force money. When I was dragged into, I was indignant at what I had experienced, as much as I wrote a book about that experience,” he wrote. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Trailer released for controversial Sussex film

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Trailer released for controversial Sussex film
Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Meghan and Harry not able to shun royal ties whether they 'like it or not'

Meghan and Harry not able to shun royal ties whether they 'like it or not'
Disney rejected Michael Jackson’s request of contributing to ‘Notre Dame’ OST

Disney rejected Michael Jackson’s request of contributing to ‘Notre Dame’ OST
Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Prince Harry, William gearing up for showdown ahead of first meeting in months

Prince Harry, William gearing up for showdown ahead of first meeting in months
Dua Lipa waxes poetic about Anwar Hadid in heartfelt birthday tribute

Dua Lipa waxes poetic about Anwar Hadid in heartfelt birthday tribute

Queen says she will use 'final trump card' to send major warning to Harry, Meghan

Queen says she will use 'final trump card' to send major warning to Harry, Meghan
Alex Rodriguez not interested in dating anyone after Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez not interested in dating anyone after Jennifer Lopez split
William and Harry are breaking the promise they made to late mum Princess Diana

William and Harry are breaking the promise they made to late mum Princess Diana
Trump ridiculed over reports of probe against comedy shows mocking him

Trump ridiculed over reports of probe against comedy shows mocking him
'Desperate and tacky': Meghan and Harry blasted over Lilibet's domain fiasco

'Desperate and tacky': Meghan and Harry blasted over Lilibet's domain fiasco

Latest

view all