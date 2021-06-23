Jamie Spears sells Britney Spears' childhood home, lives in RV

 
Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears seems to be downsizing his life as he is now living in an RV.

According to an examination of the singer’s controversial conservatorship, by the New York Times, it stated that Jamie, who is co-conservator with Bessemer Trust, has been keeping a low profile in Kentwood, where the Toxic singer was raised.

His recent move comes after he sold the singer's childhood home. 

He apparently "hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself".

Furthermore he reportedly lives in a motor home which is parked at a storage facility parking lot.

“He has been staying down a winding country road on the outskirts of town, in an RV parked at a warehouse that has stored the boxed-up relics of his daughter’s megawatt career,” the outlet reported.

Furthermore, the outlet shared that the singer’s father even had a say on what colour cabinets she should choose.

According to the report, the singer complained in 2016 to a court investigator that she was “sick of being taken advantage of” and felt that she was the only one “working and earning money” while everyone else lives off of her pay. She also said that her father was "obsessed" with controlling her life.

She also informed the investigator that she wants the conservatorship—of her father to be completely terminated.

“She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” wrote the investigator. 

