Thursday Jun 24 2021
Jennifer Aniston sheds more light on her secret relationship with Friends co-star David Schwimmer

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Jennifer Aniston responded to queries about her and Friends co-star David Schwimmer's on-set crush, saying she never slept with him.

Aniston and Schwimmer revealed just last month that they had a crush on each other early in the series. Their fans  all over the world had their hearts crushed after finding out that the famous Ross Geller and Rachel Green chemistry actually stemmed from the real feelings  for each other.

The two stars left fans shocked when they revealed their secret feelings for one another on the Friends Reunion and said that nothing ever came of the romance as they were always in relationships with other people - much like their characters.

Speaking to Howard Stern in his SiriusXM show, Aniston was asked if the pair ever "banged".

The 52-year-old actress, who was on the show with Friends alumni Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, denied ever sleeping with her co-star, saying she would 'proudly admit' to 'banging' David Schwimmer if it happened.

Jennifer Aniston explained again that the pair channelled their feelings for one another into Ross and Rachel, which certainly gave the audience the romance story they desired.

