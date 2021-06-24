 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles left 'shell-shocked' after Harry and William spat turns ugly

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Charles is very hurt and upset [by the ongoing fallout] between Harry and William 

Prince Charles is feeling crushed having witnessed his two sons get embroiled in an ugly feud. 

The heir to the British throne has been left 'shell-shocked' after Prince Harry and William locked horns, a friend told PEOPLE

"He is very hurt and upset [by the ongoing fallout]," the source added. 

With additional chapters coming to light of royal historian Robert Lacey's book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Harry and William have been in an intense fallout ever since the latter expressed concerns over the speed at which his brother's relationship with Meghan Markle evolved.

Lacey revealed that tensions deepened when Palace staffers accused Meghan of bullying them. 

Meanwhile, Harry and William reunited at Prince Philip's funeral in April, after more than a year. 

"Everyone was optimistic," a source close to the royal household told the outlet, "but nothing really happened." Another close source added, "There was not really any time to build bridges."

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian sick of Tristan Thompson's 'empty promises,' says source

Khloé Kardashian sick of Tristan Thompson's 'empty promises,' says source

Lisa Kudrow looks back at ‘Fraiser’ dismissal before she shot to fame with ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow looks back at ‘Fraiser’ dismissal before she shot to fame with ‘Friends’
Jennifer Aniston exposes ‘Friends’ actor who belittled the cast on set

Jennifer Aniston exposes ‘Friends’ actor who belittled the cast on set
Queen Elizabeth ‘didn’t approve of’ Kate Middleton before William’s marriage

Queen Elizabeth ‘didn’t approve of’ Kate Middleton before William’s marriage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's hefty cost of Frogmore Cottage repair laid bare

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's hefty cost of Frogmore Cottage repair laid bare

Jennifer Aniston says she is learning to appreciate the little things in life

Jennifer Aniston says she is learning to appreciate the little things in life
Jennifer Aniston speaks up about current feelings for ex-husband Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston speaks up about current feelings for ex-husband Brad Pitt

Britney Spears lashes out at dad Jamie Spears, calls conservatorship abusive

Britney Spears lashes out at dad Jamie Spears, calls conservatorship abusive
Prince Charles refutes Harry, Meghan’s claims of cutting them off financially

Prince Charles refutes Harry, Meghan’s claims of cutting them off financially

Jennifer Aniston reveals her one simple rule when it comes to picking projects

Jennifer Aniston reveals her one simple rule when it comes to picking projects
Scooter Braun ‘regrets’ high-profile row with Taylor Swift: ‘It makes me sad’

Scooter Braun ‘regrets’ high-profile row with Taylor Swift: ‘It makes me sad’

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus confirms cancer diagnosis

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus confirms cancer diagnosis

Latest

view all