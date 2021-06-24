Queen Elizabeth gives subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In spite of the drama that has strained their relationship with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to still be close to her heart.



After the monarch, 94, met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, royal fans were quick to notice a subtle nod she paid to Prince Harry and Meghan.

The photo released of her private audience with the premiere, showed a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex placed on a table in the room at Buckingham Palace.

Take a look:

