Prince Harry will be desperate to 'get back to Meghan' when he visits UK next week

Harry will be unveiling his mother, Princess Diana's statue with William next week

Prince Harry's visit to the UK next week will be a 'fleeting one' because he will be eager to get back to Meghan Markle and the rest of his family as soon as he can.



The Duke of Sussex will not spend as many days in his home country as he did during Prince Philip's funeral.

Harry will be unveiling his mother, Princess Diana's statue with William, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

“It’ll be a fleeting visit,” the insider said. “He’ll be in and out.”

“While the brothers are uniting for the unveiling, sadly, they won’t get to spend much time together,” the insider added.

A separate source said Harry will not be seen in public the whole time he will be in the UK because he has to quarantine, most probably at Frogmore Cottage, due to COVID-19 restrictions.