 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo addresses happiness after writing ‘Sour’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo addresses happiness after writing ‘Sour’

Singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently weighed in on her new found sense of happiness after penning Sour.

The singer got candid during her interview with People magazine and was even quoted saying, “I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate.”

“I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great.”

“I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up. We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears' mother 'concerned' after daughter's conservatorship plea

Britney Spears' mother 'concerned' after daughter's conservatorship plea
Harley Quinn goes through major tattoo update in The Suicide Squad

Harley Quinn goes through major tattoo update in The Suicide Squad
Conservatorship battle: Jamie Spears sorry to see daughter Britney Spears in pain

Conservatorship battle: Jamie Spears sorry to see daughter Britney Spears in pain
Prince William enraged over Meghan Markle’s need for Hollywood service

Prince William enraged over Meghan Markle’s need for Hollywood service
Queen Elizabeth won't attend Princess Diana's statue unveiling: report

Queen Elizabeth won't attend Princess Diana's statue unveiling: report

Jennifer Aniston shares rude guest appearance on Friends set

Jennifer Aniston shares rude guest appearance on Friends set
Britney Spears bashes managers: ‘They don’t even see me’

Britney Spears bashes managers: ‘They don’t even see me’
Britney Spears weighs in on Jamie Spears’ ‘abuse’: ‘I couldn’t make friends’

Britney Spears weighs in on Jamie Spears’ ‘abuse’: ‘I couldn’t make friends’
John Cena confirms he will return to WWE

John Cena confirms he will return to WWE
Britney Spears ‘kept in the dark’ over conservatorship rights: report

Britney Spears ‘kept in the dark’ over conservatorship rights: report
Travis Barker supports Blink-182 band mate Mark Hoppus after cancer news

Travis Barker supports Blink-182 band mate Mark Hoppus after cancer news

Latest

view all