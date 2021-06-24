Olivia Rodrigo addresses happiness after writing ‘Sour’

Singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently weighed in on her new found sense of happiness after penning Sour.

The singer got candid during her interview with People magazine and was even quoted saying, “I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate.”

“I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great.”

“I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up. We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it.”