Prince Harry's bogus accusations against Charles cast doubt over other claims

The credibility of all of Harry and Meghan's claims have come into question now, says royal expert

Prince Harry's claims that he and Meghan Markle were financially cut off from the royal family were refuted by Clarence House.



Details about royal funds released by the Prince of Wales show he gave a substantial sum of money to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they stepped down.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, the credibility of all of Harry and Meghan's claims have come into question now.



He told The Sun Online, “Harry’s people are claiming his statement about being cut off financially is not contradicted by the annual royal report because it refers to the first quarter of the financial year.

“But perception is everything and the impression he gave in the Oprah interview was that he had been cut off by his father - I’m afraid you can add it to a long list of things said in the Oprah interview which weren’t true," Dampier added.

The author then went on, "It makes you wonder whether anything they said about racism in the royal family, or the fact that Meghan couldn’t get help with her mental health were true either.”