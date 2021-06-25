Ed Sheeran bares his fangs in new music video Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran bared his fangs for his latest music video Bad Habits.

On Friday, the 30-year-old released the music video in which the A Team hitmaker could be seen in his alter ego form.

His character, a vampire, could be seen having fangs as well as his signature hair being swapped for a lighter colour.

"Feels great to be back with my new single. I wanted the video for 'Bad Habits' to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires," he said in a statement.

"It was mega fun getting into character except for the heights (that wasn't so fun). Enjoy x."

