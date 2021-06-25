Meghan Markle purchased thousands of copies of her own book, claims British author

Lady Colin Campbell, who has published several books about the British royal family, has claimed that Meghan Markle bought thousands of copies of her newly launched book "The Bench".



According to Express UK, she made the claim while answering a question from a fan on her YouTube channel.

The fan had asked her to comment on Meghan's statement wherein she “thanked her readers” for making the book a New York Times Bestseller.



"I thought she had made it a New York Times Bestseller by buying several thousand copies of the book and distributing them to libraries," she claimed.



"That’s the oldest trick in the book,” she added.

Supporters of the British royal family are often seen criticising the Duchess of Sussex on social media ever since she and her husband Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties.

The criticism mounted after the couple sat for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.