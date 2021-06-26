 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker may fly again for Kourtney Kardashian 13 years after surviving deadly plan crash

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Travis Barker may fly again for Kourtney Kardashian 13 years after surviving deadly plan crash

"When you love a person all fear disappears": Travis Barker reveals he's reconsidering air travel ban more than a decade after surviving deadly plane crash amid his passionate romance with jet setter Kourtney Kardashian.

The 45-year-old drummer surprised fans on Friday when he tweeted that he might ride on an airplane in the future 13 years after he last set foot on one.

Barker was last on a plane during a deadly 2008 accident, in which the private jet he was aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing four and leaving him as one of only two survivors.

Travis Barker may fly again for Kourtney Kardashian 13 years after surviving deadly plan crash

The Blink-182 drummer's renewed confidence comes amid his burgeoning romance with his longtime friend Kourtney Kardashian, who regularly flies across the world in private jets.

Travis tweeted, 'I might fly again,' and his fans quickly launched adoring tweets in support of him returning to the sky.

'Wow bro! Strong move, but I never doubted your strength!' tweeted a supportive fan.

One user admitted to sharing Travis' traumatizing experience with her children: 'This is an amazing step for someone with your past.' 

One user had shared in the experience of being in a plane crash, though they were eventually able to get back in the air.

'It took me years to fly again,' they admitted. 'I fly all the time now, but every once and awhile the fear creeps back in. Breathing helps. 'I hope you make it back up one day,' they added.

Whatever, Kourtney Kardashian is the person who, somehow, helped him regain his confidence and courage to fly again, and he is ready to achieve impossible for his love as it is said: "When You Love a Person All Fear Disappears."

Travis Barker recently opened up about the trauma he experienced during his 2008 plane crash, saying  that the horrific incident helped motivate him to stop abusing prescription drugs.

More From Entertainment:

Salma Hayek reveals laziness made her miss The Matrix lead role

Salma Hayek reveals laziness made her miss The Matrix lead role
Jennifer Aniston addresses Matthew Perry’s ‘self-torture’ on ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston addresses Matthew Perry’s ‘self-torture’ on ‘Friends’
The Crown announces Jonny Lee Miller joins cast

The Crown announces Jonny Lee Miller joins cast
Gigi Hadid speaks out about ‘genius’ baby Khai

Gigi Hadid speaks out about ‘genius’ baby Khai
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle address claims on ‘misleading’ Oprah financially

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle address claims on ‘misleading’ Oprah financially

Taylor Swift fawns over Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ MV

Taylor Swift fawns over Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ MV
Ashley Tisdale addresses ‘hard’ motherhood journey

Ashley Tisdale addresses ‘hard’ motherhood journey
Miley Cyrus kicks off concert count down for Peacock TV

Miley Cyrus kicks off concert count down for Peacock TV
Khloe Kardashian poses with True Thompson after 158m Instagram followers

Khloe Kardashian poses with True Thompson after 158m Instagram followers
Britney Spears pens heartfelt note of apology to fans

Britney Spears pens heartfelt note of apology to fans
Britney Spears speaks out after ‘emotional’ court day

Britney Spears speaks out after ‘emotional’ court day
Kourtney Kardashian steps out with Travis Barker at magazine party

Kourtney Kardashian steps out with Travis Barker at magazine party

Latest

view all