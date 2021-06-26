Travis Barker may fly again for Kourtney Kardashian 13 years after surviving deadly plan crash

"When you love a person all fear disappears": Travis Barker reveals he's reconsidering air travel ban more than a decade after surviving deadly plane crash amid his passionate romance with jet setter Kourtney Kardashian.



The 45-year-old drummer surprised fans on Friday when he tweeted that he might ride on an airplane in the future 13 years after he last set foot on one.



Barker was last on a plane during a deadly 2008 accident, in which the private jet he was aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing four and leaving him as one of only two survivors.



The Blink-182 drummer's renewed confidence comes amid his burgeoning romance with his longtime friend Kourtney Kardashian, who regularly flies across the world in private jets.

Travis tweeted, 'I might fly again,' and his fans quickly launched adoring tweets in support of him returning to the sky.



'Wow bro! Strong move, but I never doubted your strength!' tweeted a supportive fan.

One user admitted to sharing Travis' traumatizing experience with her children: 'This is an amazing step for someone with your past.'

One user had shared in the experience of being in a plane crash, though they were eventually able to get back in the air.



'It took me years to fly again,' they admitted. 'I fly all the time now, but every once and awhile the fear creeps back in. Breathing helps. 'I hope you make it back up one day,' they added.

Whatever, Kourtney Kardashian is the person who, somehow, helped him regain his confidence and courage to fly again, and he is ready to achieve impossible for his love as it is said: "When You Love a Person All Fear Disappears."

Travis Barker recently opened up about the trauma he experienced during his 2008 plane crash, saying that the horrific incident helped motivate him to stop abusing prescription drugs.

