entertainment
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston reveals the beauty secrets she swears by

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Jennifer Aniston said she begins her mornings with a soothing meditation session
Jennifer Aniston said she begins her mornings with a soothing meditation session 

Jennifer Aniston laid bare the reason behind her stunning beauty, unveling her revitalising morning routine. 

In an interview with E!, the Friends starlet said she begins her mornings with a soothing meditation session. "Meditation, that's a no-brainer," shared Jen. 

"I also journal and if I don't get to do that, it's a bummer," The Morning Show star said. "And then also, my coffee. That's sort of the ritual: Coffee, mediation, meditation comma coffee, depending on the order."

The actress went on to add that she then takes her pet dogs, Clyde Sophie and newly rescued Lord Chesterfield out for a walk. 

This helps to set her up for a perfect day, just "walking them and feeding them, that's my typical morning."

Throughout her morning ritual, Jen makes sure not to touch her phone, "No phones, no email no texting and no social media. No looking at any of that for a good hour, hour and a half. I highly recommend doing a week of it, you won't believe the difference," she said.

