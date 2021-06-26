 
Saturday Jun 26 2021
Web Desk

Beyoncé’s swimwear range criticized over lack of size inclusivity for men

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Beyoncé's Flex Park swimwear capsule is getting largely criticized on the internet
Beyoncé’s Flex Park swimwear capsule is getting largely criticized on the internet

The queen of pop, Beyoncé has ruffled the feathers of a large number of her fans with her latest swimwear collection.

The singer’s Flex Park swimwear capsule is getting largely criticized on the internet over its lack of body diversity.

Per a press release, the singer had launched the line in July to celebrate “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality – positively and boldly.”

However, fans were up in arms against the crooner for focusing solely on women’s plus-sized body shapes while keeping the options for men limited.

“I love the range for women, but what about the men? Where are the plus-size male models at? It’s about time too,” wrote one fan.

“Where is the variation in the male body shapes? Always masculine and muscled ones … Boring. What about guys with normal bodies?” another user added. 

