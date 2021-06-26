 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Ailing actor Anwar Iqbal wants media and fans to respect his privacy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Ailing actor Anwar Iqbal wants media and fans to respect his privacy

TV actor Anwar Iqbal has requested his fans and the media to respect his privacy a day after his pictures from a hospital were shared online.

The ailing actor on Saturday issued a statement and expressed disappointment over  breach of his privacy.

"I am humbled by the concern and love shown by everyone for my health but also disappointed by some of you that have breached my privacy, the privacy of my family and the hospital's by clicking unsolicited pictures of me and spreading them over social media," he said.

Anwar Iqbal Baloch added, "I have been chronically ill for some time and have been getting the best treatment possible under the supervision of Karachi 's best board of doctors." 

The actor requested the media to respect his privacy and the sentiments of his family.

Ailing actor Anwar Iqbal wants media and fans to respect his privacy


More From Entertainment:

Tristan Thompson drops heart emoticon on True, Khloe Kardashian's photo post split

Tristan Thompson drops heart emoticon on True, Khloe Kardashian's photo post split
Travis Barker 'might fly again' after deadly plane crash in 2008

Travis Barker 'might fly again' after deadly plane crash in 2008
Ed Sheeran asks miffed neighbours to ‘mind their own business’ over estate drama

Ed Sheeran asks miffed neighbours to ‘mind their own business’ over estate drama
Tristan Thompson still loves Khloe Kardashian despite cheating allegations?

Tristan Thompson still loves Khloe Kardashian despite cheating allegations?
Tom Cruise speculated to have contracted COVID after ‘M:I 7’ pauses filming

Tom Cruise speculated to have contracted COVID after ‘M:I 7’ pauses filming

Beyoncé’s swimwear range criticized over lack of size inclusivity for men

Beyoncé’s swimwear range criticized over lack of size inclusivity for men

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles ‘talk it out’ after ‘Supernatural’ prequel drama

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles ‘talk it out’ after ‘Supernatural’ prequel drama

Sussex spokesperson clarifies why Harry used HRH title on Lili's birth certificate

Sussex spokesperson clarifies why Harry used HRH title on Lili's birth certificate

‘Convicted murderers have more control over their lives than Britney Spears’

‘Convicted murderers have more control over their lives than Britney Spears’
Helen Mirren pities Queen Elizabeth for being surrounded by drama all her life

Helen Mirren pities Queen Elizabeth for being surrounded by drama all her life
Jennifer Aniston reveals the beauty secrets she swears by

Jennifer Aniston reveals the beauty secrets she swears by

Doria Ragland like Queen Elizabeth to Harry as he grows closer to her after Megxit

Doria Ragland like Queen Elizabeth to Harry as he grows closer to her after Megxit

Latest

view all