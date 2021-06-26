Ailing actor Anwar Iqbal wants media and fans to respect his privacy

TV actor Anwar Iqbal has requested his fans and the media to respect his privacy a day after his pictures from a hospital were shared online.

The ailing actor on Saturday issued a statement and expressed disappointment over breach of his privacy.

"I am humbled by the concern and love shown by everyone for my health but also disappointed by some of you that have breached my privacy, the privacy of my family and the hospital's by clicking unsolicited pictures of me and spreading them over social media," he said.

Anwar Iqbal Baloch added, "I have been chronically ill for some time and have been getting the best treatment possible under the supervision of Karachi 's best board of doctors."

The actor requested the media to respect his privacy and the sentiments of his family.



