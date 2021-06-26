John Cena reveals how he landed a role in 'Fast & Furious 9'

John Cena has opened up about how he landed a role in F9, the latest installment in widely popular Fast & Furious franchise.

Answering a question whether he was approached by the filmmakers to play the role, he told NME, “I certainly was approached. I wouldn’t even know how to go after something like that. This is all really mythical.”

For one reason or another, Vin wanted to get together and talk, and after a lengthy conversation, I got an invite to the Fast family.

In the film directed by Justin Lin and starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, the former WWE starp layed the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother to Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto.