Beyonce among celebs offering birthday messages to Ariana Grande

American singer Ariana Grande is excited this weekend as she celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday [June 26].

The joy of the singer was compounded when her celebrity friends and fans poured in to offer her good wishes on her big day.

Taking to social media, Ariana Grande told the world that it is her special day. The singer posted a throwback image of herself. It is her childhood days snap.

"hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !" the singer said in the caption of the cute photo. The adorable picture shows the big-eyed little Ariana Grande all soaked up - maybe she has taken a shower.

Right after she said she is a birthday girl, many celebrities and her fans reached out to her social media feeds to offer her good wishes.



Pop singer Beyonce took the lead as the singer updated the homepage of her website with another throwback image of Ariana Grande along with a sweet message for her.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARIANA GRANDE,” Beyonce wrote along with the picture of Ariana Grande in her signature ponytail.

People who wished her happy birthday include singer Katy Perry, reality star Khloe Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion.

Her brother Frankie Grande came up with a heartfelt message.



"Ariana you are always there for me, you lift me up when I am down, you make me smile and laugh until my cheeks hurt, and you bring me and everyone you meet such joy… so today I celebrate you and the remarkable person you are! I love you with my whole heart and wish you the greatest day ever. You deserve it. HBD sis," Frankie Grande wrote.

Check out Ariana Grande's POV live performance :









