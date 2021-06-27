 
Britney Spears wants baby girl more than anything: Ex-boyfriend reveals

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

An unnamed ex of Britney Spears weighed in on her conservatorship battle and shared how she suffered from it.

Speaking to The Post, the anonymous individual, who did not disclose his identity due to fear of retribution from the singer’s family, said that he was angry when her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told court that she never asked for her conservatorship to end.

He insisted that she made repeated requests to end the conservatorship but her plea went to deaf ears.

His revelation comes after Britney gave an impassioned plea on Wednesday. 

"She asked him four or five times a week to end the conservatorship and they would always give her some sort of BS,” the former boyfriend said.

"Ingham used the word ‘formally.’ What does that even mean when someone calls you four times a week [asking], ‘How do I end this?’ … I hope she sues the s–t out of them for this. I will testify if it comes to that."

Her former boyfriend also shared how badly the Toxic hit-maker wanted to have a little girl but her life was completely overshadowed by the conservatorship.

“What she wants more than anything is to have a baby girl,” he added.

“That’s all she’s ever wanted, really. They kept her from that. They told her she had to do the Vegas show instead."

He also shared how he was not aware of his ex-girlfriend's fertility being controlled with an IUD. 

“I just assumed they were giving her birth control pills every day since there was no way they’d let her get pregnant when there was the Vegas show to do.”

