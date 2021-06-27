 
Dua Lipa lands major luxury fashion deal

Dua Lipa lands major luxury fashion deal

Singer songwriter Dua Lipa recently bagged a huge fashion collaboration with the major luxury brand Versace.

Shortly after the news was announced, Versace released an official statement.

According to Paper magazine it read, “I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London. I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice.”

“I realized immediately she had something unique and special. Since then I've watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments. Right now, I cannot think of a better woman to embody the spirit of Versace and of this collection."

The campaign includes a myriad of high fashion looks and accessories that Dua will sport from Versace’s 2021 Fall collection.


