entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘snubbed’ Prince William after reconnecting with old friends in UK

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Prince Harry may be at odds with most of the people within his family since his exit, but the young royal is still quite close to the friends he left behind in the UK.

According to the latest reports, the Duke of Sussex had a “lad’s lunch” with his old pals when he visited the country back in April for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

A source told the Daily Mail: "After the wedding Harry cut everyone from the UK. off, but now he's at last showing signs of wanting to reconnect with his old life.”

"His friends are really excited, they think that the old Harry is coming back out of his shell. It sounds like he's starting to realize that he doesn't have to abandon his old life to enjoy a new one in California with Meghan,” added the insider.

"The two worlds he now occupies are not mutually exclusive for his friends, though they may well be for his family,” the source went on to say.

"It's sad that William was not included in Harry's plans for a lads' lunch during the last visit. The only royals who seemed to see a lot of him were Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank,” added the grapevine. 

