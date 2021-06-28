Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to make her feel welcome in the family

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been rocky since the get-go.



And while the Duchess of Sussex has claimed that the wife of Prince William should have helped in easing her move into the British royal family, royal experts claim that she already tried her best to do that.

Per Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book Finding Freedom, Meghan had hoped for a strong bond with the Duchess of Cambridge, who instead kept her distance from the former actor.

“Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend. Although Meghan might have understood Kate’s wariness to strike up a meaningful friendship, they were still no closer by the time she was a fellow senior working member of the royal family and the wife of William’s brother,” Scobie and Durand wrote, as per The Times.

“Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times with the press… Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it,” the writers added.

However, experts claim that Kate already put in all efforts to welcome Meghan into the family. Broadcaster Bidisha said: “By all accounts in those early months, she did reach out to Meghan.”

“Apparently Kate also school Meghan in some of those English conventions, which you may not think about as an arriving American. What are all those unspoken rules that you need to follow when you’re a royal? That makes me think that when it’s her time to be the Queen, she herself is going to be kind and warm and opening to successive generations,” she added.

Royal editor Emily Andrews shared, per Express: “She said she could put her in touch with any fashion designers she knew. Kate did try as much as possible to help Meghan as she entered the royal fray.”