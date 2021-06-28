 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth thanks ‘future Queen’ Kate Middleton by giving her family honours

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Kate Middleton is one of the British royal family’s most adored members for the grace with which she carries herself.

As it turns out, the Duchess of Cambridge has managed to win over the hearts of not just the public but also Queen Elizabeth II herself.

According to royal commentators who appeared in Channel 5 documentary, Kate: Our Queen in Waiting, the monarch already sees a ‘future Queen’ in her grandson Prince William’s wife.

“Kate's growing confidence in her royal had clearly been recognised at the highest level. The Duchess was seen wearing the The Royal Family Order in 2018,” said narrator David Riley in the film.

Royal editor at Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl said: "The Order itself is a yellow badge that is worn on the lapel of a dress. I think it was the Queen's way of thanking Kate for her contribution to the Royal Family."

Moreover, filmmaker and broadcaster Bidisha said: "The Queen is saying to Kate, 'I'm going to give you these family honours to make it extremely clear that I'm a Queen, I look at you and see a future Queen'."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to make her feel welcome in the family

Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to make her feel welcome in the family
BET Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

BET Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

'F9' opens to mighty $70 million debut, shattering pandemic records

'F9' opens to mighty $70 million debut, shattering pandemic records
Chad Michael Murray is keeping his hopes up about ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot

Chad Michael Murray is keeping his hopes up about ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot
Chris Pratt's 'Tomorrow War' becomes one of biggest blockbusters skipping theaters

Chris Pratt's 'Tomorrow War' becomes one of biggest blockbusters skipping theaters

Kate and William helping son George grasp the idea of becoming the future king

Kate and William helping son George grasp the idea of becoming the future king
Prince Harry ‘snubbed’ Prince William after reconnecting with old friends in UK

Prince Harry ‘snubbed’ Prince William after reconnecting with old friends in UK

Cardi B expecting second child with husband Offset

Cardi B expecting second child with husband Offset
Prince William and Harry will surprise world to renew the pledge they made to Princess Diana?

Prince William and Harry will surprise world to renew the pledge they made to Princess Diana?
Meghan Markle, Archie, Lili likely to attend the unveiling of Diana's statue via Zoom

Meghan Markle, Archie, Lili likely to attend the unveiling of Diana's statue via Zoom
Miley Cyrus pays homage to queen of pop Madonna during Pride TV special

Miley Cyrus pays homage to queen of pop Madonna during Pride TV special
Fast and Furious 9 breaks pandemic-era box office record as it earns $70 million on weekend

Fast and Furious 9 breaks pandemic-era box office record as it earns $70 million on weekend

Latest

view all