 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton sparks royal fury amid usage of 'Princess' title: 'Not born a royal!'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Kate Middleton listed as 'Princess of the United Kingdom' on the documents, despite not being a royal by birth

Kate Middleton has invited the wrath of royal fans who have slammed her for using the 'Princess' title on birth certificates of her kids: George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Duchess, who married into the royal family, is listed as "Princess of the United Kingdom" on the documents, despite not being a royal by birth. 

This irked royal fans who took to Twitter to express their displeasure. One user said: "Princess of the United Kingdom?!"

Another one wrote, "Have they technically got that wrong? She is not a Princess of the United Kingdom as she was not born a royal."

Kate is not "Princess Kate" or "Princess Catherine" as only daughters born into the royal ramily, like Princess Charlotte or Princess Beatrice, are allowed to use those stylings.

The Duchess's title will likely change when Prince Charles becomes King. Kate will then be referred to as the Princess of Wales, like Princess Diana.

More From Entertainment:

Former Skid Row lead singer Johnny Salinger dies of liver failure

Former Skid Row lead singer Johnny Salinger dies of liver failure

Queen thought Charles would ‘tarnish the monarchy’ with his marriage to Camilla

Queen thought Charles would ‘tarnish the monarchy’ with his marriage to Camilla

Kate Middleton was made to watch Diana’s videos so she could be ‘more like her’

Kate Middleton was made to watch Diana’s videos so she could be ‘more like her’
Prince Charles to skip Diana’s statue unveiling to avoid ‘resurfacing of old wounds’

Prince Charles to skip Diana’s statue unveiling to avoid ‘resurfacing of old wounds’

Meghan Markle 'waiting to make Hollywood-style next move' amid royal feud

Meghan Markle 'waiting to make Hollywood-style next move' amid royal feud
Kate and William ‘panicked’ about spotlight being thrown on them after Megxit

Kate and William ‘panicked’ about spotlight being thrown on them after Megxit
Prince Harry spoke to Charles, William for over one hour at Philip's funeral

Prince Harry spoke to Charles, William for over one hour at Philip's funeral

Khloe Kardashian shares how she celebrated 37th birthday after split with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shares how she celebrated 37th birthday after split with Tristan Thompson
Meghan, Harry's daughter Lilibet deprived of Queen's precious heirloom

Meghan, Harry's daughter Lilibet deprived of Queen's precious heirloom

Miley Cyrus wants to ‘fight cruelty with love and freedom’ after fan’s alleged murder

Miley Cyrus wants to ‘fight cruelty with love and freedom’ after fan’s alleged murder
Khloe Kardashian grateful to everyone for beautiful birthday wishes

Khloe Kardashian grateful to everyone for beautiful birthday wishes
Meghan, Harry pushed to the sideline: 'Doomed to be under William, Kate's shadow'

Meghan, Harry pushed to the sideline: 'Doomed to be under William, Kate's shadow'

Latest

view all