Monday Jun 28 2021
Walmart takes down Kanye West's imitation Yeezy sneakers but more sell

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Kanye West will have to go the extra mile if he wants to thump the Yeezy imitation market.

While Walmart had graciously removed their $25 knockoff listing of the rapper’s Yeezy Foam RNNRs TMZ reported that there were many other sites that were promoting copies of the $75 shoe.

It remains to be seen if the rapper plans on taking down the replica market like it did with Walmart.

West filed the complaint against the retail giant on Thursday in California court. 

The knockoffs at Walmart were being sold for as low as $21.99.

“Walmart is flagrantly trading off of his and Yeezy brand’s popularity by offering for sale an imitation version of the Yeezy Foam Runner,” according to the suit. 

