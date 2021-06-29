Meghan Markle’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney shares cryptic quote about ‘losing friends’

Meghan Markle’s former friend Jessica Mulroney shared a cryptic Instagram post about ‘losing friends’, leaving fans speculating it could be directed towards the Duchess of Sussex.

The fashion stylist turned to Instagram and shared the quote about losing friends and finding better ones.

Jessica Mulroney shared the quote which read: “Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone.”

It further says: “And then, without even realizing it, these pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”

According to some media reports, Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney’s relationship became strained after the latter came under fire for using her “white privilege” in June last year.