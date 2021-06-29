Kate Middleton given new role by Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton has been given a new role by Queen Elizabeth, Prince William announced during his visit to Scotland.

The Duke of Cambridge said his grandmother has approved the appointment of Kate as the sponsor of HMS Glasgow, a royal navy ship named after the Scottish city of Glasgow.

William made the announcement while touring the ship at BAE Systems' Shipyard in Govan on his second day of engagements in Scotland, according to the local media.



The Duke witnessed the construction of the Royal Navy's first City-class Type 26 frigate.

"Her Majesty The Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as Sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside – HMS Glasgow," he said.



Prince William added, "I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course."