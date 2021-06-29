 
Queen Elizabeth mocked by German newspaper

A German newspaper removed Queen Elizabeth from the English national anthem ahead of Euro 2020 match between Germany and England.

According to reports, Germany's leading newspaper Bild took a swipe at England as it created new lyrics for the national anthem.

Te newspaper substituted the Queen for references to Gareth Southgate and Stuart Pearce's penalty misses, alluding to England's history against German team.

The newspaper also included goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as it changed the national anthem.

Meanwhile, English Coach Gareth Southgate said England’s past defeats to Germany at major tournaments have no bearing on Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last-16 game and his players will go into the match focused on their own performance.

England have not defeated Germany in the knockout match of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final, losing at the 1990 World Cup, 1996 Euros and 2010 World Cup, the first two defeats coming after shoot-outs in the semi-finals.

