Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July

Wednesday Jun 30 2021
American singer Demi Lovato is all set to get their talk show from the next month.

The 28-year-old singer will start hosting The Demi Lovato Show on The Roku Channel on July 30.

Demi Lovato will host a special guest in each 10-minute episode of The Demi Lovato Show. The show is intended to cover a wide range of topics including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and even interplanetary visitors.

The talk show was meant to be a Quibi original before it was acquired by The Roku Channel as part of their new lineup of Roku Originals.

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," Demi Lovato said in a statement. "We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together."

Demi Lovato also revealed what the content of the show is going to be like. "There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome," she asserted.

"I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel."

Roku's head of Original Alternative Programming, Brian Tannenbaum, said the singer is "a voice of a generation."

"Demi Lovato is a voice of a generation and we’re beyond excited to elevate their voice with new audiences," Tannenbaum said. "With such a singular talent at the forefront of The Demi Lovato Show, there’s never been a better time to have honest, frank discussions in a fun, approachable and unfiltered format. We’re thrilled to be able to share these conversations with the millions of engaged streamers on The Roku Channel."

