Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

American singer Joe Jonas and English actress Sophie Turner make a perfect and happy couple who has celebrated their second wedding anniversary today [June 29].

On the second anniversary of their wedding, both the celebrities expressed delight and paid tribute to each other. Both of them posted on their respective social media feeds some adorable never-before-seen images from their Parisian nuptials.

The celebrity couple had twice tied the knot, firstly in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, and then they moved to Paris where they held the nuptials again on June 29.

Sophie Turner adorned herself with a classically chic, body-con maxi number by designer Carly Cushnie during a pre-wedding event. But, she went traditional for the main wedding event wearing a lace embellished, long sleeve, princess-style gown by Louis Vuitton.

The 31-year-old singer posted several precious snaps from their wedding venue and captioned the throwback post: "2 Years Of Party Times."

The 25-year-old Game of Thrones actress also shared some snaps of their special day on her social media page. She posted a picture of herself and Joe Jonas officially walking down the aisle as husband and wife for the first time. Sharing a closer look at her and Jonas's first dance, bridal party, and gold-embellished wedding cake, Sophie Turner captioned the post with a hilarious caption: "I mean… fuck it, it’s been 2 years."



In another post, Joe Jonas paid tribute to his wife Sophie Turner while posting a snap of himself and her dipping for a dance number. He thanked her in the caption: "The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet."



Sophie Turner also reciprocated his tribute and captioned their adorable snap: "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub."



A year after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed their daughter, Willa.

