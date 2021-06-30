Harry concealing feelings, will use scripted speech with William: body language expert

Prince Harry will be putting on a good show, using scripted speech with Prince William

Prince Harry will be 'pretending' everything is okay between him and Prince William at the statue unveiling of Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex will be putting on a good show using scripted speech, says body language expert Judi James.



Analysing Harry's speech at the Diana Awards, James revealed, "It could sound like the most natural thing in the world for a son to name-drop his brother when talking about his mother’s 60th birthday but for Harry and William nothing about their current relationship is casual or easy-going."

Studying his behaviour as he spoke, the expert added, "Does his emotional state change as he mentions William? There is a display of casualness as he tilts his head to one side, raises his eyebrows and throws his extended hands out as though wanting to shrug off any idea of tension.



"His blink rate increases though, suggesting a small burst of adrenalin that would hint the moment isn’t as casual as he’s trying to make it look and when he brings his hands back together he appears to be touching his wedding ring, which can be a self-comfort ritual and reminder of his wife and her support," she concluded.