Princess Diana thought Harry will make 'better King of England' than William

Princess Diana even had a sweet nickname for Harry as she thought he'd be a better ruler

Princess Diana always rooted for her second son, Prince Harry, to be the King of England, over Prince William.



According to royal expert Robert Jobson, Diana even had a sweet nickname for the Duke as she thought he'd be a better ruler.

He told Channel 5 programme William & Harry: Princes At War?: “She used to refer to Harry as GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he’d probably be better equipped for the role in the future than William.”



Other experts have revealed William often used to tell Diana "he didn’t want to be King." A young Harry is said to have cheekily replied on one occasion, "If you don’t want the job I’ll have it."

TV broadcaster Jeremy Paxman recalled, "We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it'."

